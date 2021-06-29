The Phillies will activate Segura (groin) from the 10-day injured list before Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As expected, Segura return for Tuesday's series opener after missing nearly two weeks with a Grade 1 strain to his left groin. The infielder was on an absolute tear before the injury, hitting .373 with four doubles, a triple and eight RBI in his last 12 games. Now that he's healthy once again, Segura figures to slot in as Philadelphia's everyday second baseman, relegating Brad Miller to a backup role. The Phillies have yet to announce a corresponding roster move.