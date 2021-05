Segura (quadriceps) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Segura started a rehab assignment Tuesday but should return to the Phillies' lineup for Friday's series opener against Atlanta. Segura missed just over two weeks due to his right quadriceps strain but hit .333 with a home run and five RBI in 17 games to begin the season.