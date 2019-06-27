Segura went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Wednesday against the Mets.

Segura played a big role in the Phillies comeback win, first slugging his ninth home run of the season in the sixth inning. He followed that up in the seventh frame with a two-RBI single that knotted the game at four. Segura has been productive of late with the bat, combining for three home runs, eight RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base across his last seven games.