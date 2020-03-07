Phillies' Jean Segura: Back in action
Segura (illness) is in the lineup for Saturday's spring game against the Red Sox.
Segura missed the last couple days as a result of his illness, but he is ready to get back on the field. Segura will man the hot corner and hit second in Saturday's batting order.
