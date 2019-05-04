Segura went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Nationals.

Segura put the Phillies up 1-0 with his first-inning homer off Jeremy Hellickson, his second long ball of the season. The shortstop added a single in the sixth inning, marking his second consecutive multi-hit game and raising his average to a healthy .345 on the season.