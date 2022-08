Segura went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Segura has been productive lately with a .333 average and .408 OBP over 42 at-bats in his last 12 games. The second baseman has been much better at home with a .829 OPS in 128 at-bats compared to a .669 OPS in 100 at-bats on the road. In addition, the 32-year-old has more power against lefties with a .464 slugging percentage in 69 at-bats compared to a .396 slugging percentage in 159 at-bats against right-handed pitching.