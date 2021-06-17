Segura (groin) is nursing a Grade 1 strain to his left groin and may miss as many as three weeks, Todd Zolecki of MLB.comof reports.
Segura's absence was already a big blow to the Phillies, but that he'll likely miss a few weeks is especially crushing. Nick Maton, Brad Miller and Luke Williams will be tasked with filling in at second base while Segura recovers.
