The Phillies hope to activate Segura (groin) ahead of Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Segura has been dealing with a Grade 1 strain to his left groin since June 16, and he initially carried a recovery timetable of approximately three weeks. However, he's apparently ahead of schedule and is expected to return Tuesday as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks Monday. The 31-year-old should reclaim his role as the primary second baseman once he's officially reinstated from the injured list.