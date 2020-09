Segura went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Mets.

Segura delivered two big hits in the contest, the first coming on a bases loaded double in the opening inning. He followed that up with a game-winning two-run homer in the top of the 10th frame, his fifth long ball of the season. Overall, Segura is now hitting .261/.348/.429 with 19 runs scored and 17 RBI across 136 plate appearances this season.