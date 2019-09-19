Segura left Thursday's game against the Braves in the top of the sixth inning after suffering an apparent left hamstring injury while running to first base after hitting an RBI single, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

He walked off gingerly and it remains to be seen if he will be able to return this season. Segura went 1-for-3 before exiting. Scott Kingery could get the starts at shortstop if Segura misses further time.