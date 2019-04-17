Segura left Tuesday's game against the Mets with left hamstring tightness, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Segura went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored as the Phillies scored 10 runs during the first inning, but he didn't retake the field for the second inning. Andrew Knapp replaced him in the lineup while Scott Kingery took over at shortstop. Segura should be considered day-to-day until more information is available on the injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories