Phillies' Jean Segura: Expected to start at third
Segura is expected to start at third base this season provided he looks good there this spring, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Segura's -4 Outs Above Average easily beat new signing Didi Gregorius' -13 mark, but Gregorius appears to have been handed the starting shortstop job without a competition. That leaves Segura and Scott Kingery to split second and third base in some combination, and the feeling around Phillies camp according to Lauber is that the team strongly prefers Segura at third. The arrangement could shift at some point early this season if Alec Bohm impresses in the minors and claims the big-league third base job.
