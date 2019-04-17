Phillies' Jean Segura: Expects to avoid IL
Segura (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets and is expected to sit out at least a couple more days, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. The Phillies are optimistic that Segura will avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list.
Segura was lifted in Tuesday's 14-3 win with a left hamstring strain, which the Phillies labeled as mild. The team is hopeful that a few days of rest will be all the shortstop needs to overcome the issue, but Segura's outlook could take a turn for the worse if the hamstring issue hinders him while running the bases or on the defensive end when he resumes workouts. Scott Kingery will start in Segura's stead in Wednesday's series finale and figures to remain in the lineup Thursday in Colorado, with additional starts perhaps on tap as the weekend unfolds.
