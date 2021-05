Segura went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's 12-2 rout of Atlanta.

The veteran infielder had missed the last 15 games with a quad injury, but Segura picked up right where he left off in his return to action as he paced a 16-hit attack by the Phillies. He now sports a .369/.391/.477 slash line through 18 contests on the season with one homer, one steal, seven RBI and nine runs.