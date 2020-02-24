Segura played at third base for the first time in his career Sunday against the Pirates, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Segura was tested often Sunday as seven balls headed his direction. He made the majority of the plays asked of him, but misplayed a couple of groundballs -- one of which resulted in a run-scoring single. After the contest, Segura said he was rushing a bit, but is confident that he will get used to the new position.