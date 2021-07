Segura is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Segura is likely just getting some routine maintenance for the series finale after he returned from the injured list Tuesday and started both of the Phillies' past two games. Nick Maton will step in at second base in place of Segura, who went 1-for-7 with a walk, a run and an RBI in his first two games back from the IL.