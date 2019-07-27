Segura went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Braves.

Segura suffered a heel injury during Sunday's clash, and he was forced to miss two games as a result, but he was able to rejoin the starting nine for the series opener. He later proved his health by smashing a solo homer to left in the seventh inning. The 29-year-old shortstop has pieced together a .277/.321/.440 slash line with 11 homers and 44 RBI over 91 contests in 2019.

