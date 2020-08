Segura went 1-for-4 with a walk, home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Orioles.

Segura hit a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning, giving the Phillies a 6-5 lead. It was his second home run of the season, and second in as many games. Segura has yet to really get going at the plate, as he's hitting just .194/.341/.361 in 44 plate appearances this season. Still he's chipped in eight runs scored and a stolen base, so he has found ways to be productive.