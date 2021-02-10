Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday that Segura will enter spring training as the team's primary second baseman, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Girardi's comments suggest that Segura likely won't have to battle for a full-time role, as the Phillies instead plan to have his presumed top challenger, Scott Kingery, vie for playing time at other positions. Segura ended up seeing most of his action at the keystone in 2020, but since he made 24 appearances (21 starts) at third base, he should have dual eligibility in most fantasy leagues entering 2021.