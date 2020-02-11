Segura projects to open the year at second base after the Phillies signed Didi Gregorius in the offseason.

Segura does have experience at the keystone, having played 142 games at second base for Arizona in 2016. It only makes sense for him to shift to the other middle-infield position with Gregorius' arrival, with Scott Kingery slotting in at third, though Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia said back in December that the Phillies will "consider all options in spring training." Segura was below league average by wRC+ in 2019 and his running waned, but assuming he does secure full-time at-bats in spring training, Segura should gain multi-position eligibility early on in 2020.