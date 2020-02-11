Phillies' Jean Segura: Likely starter at second base
Segura projects to open the year at second base after the Phillies signed Didi Gregorius in the offseason.
Segura does have experience at the keystone, having played 142 games at second base for Arizona in 2016. It only makes sense for him to shift to the other middle-infield position with Gregorius' arrival, with Scott Kingery slotting in at third, though Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia said back in December that the Phillies will "consider all options in spring training." Segura was below league average by wRC+ in 2019 and his running waned, but assuming he does secure full-time at-bats in spring training, Segura should gain multi-position eligibility early on in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roto Pitching Category Targets
Before you build your team, you need to know what you're building toward. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
Catcher will always be among the weakest positions in Fantasy Baseball, but Scott White says...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top Fantasy Baseball rankings, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only H2H points mock draft
Mookie Betts is in the NL now, but as Scott White points out, it was still pitching that ruled...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...