Segura (hamstring) will likely return to action Thursday against the Blue Jays, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Segura was held out of the Phillies' lineup while dealing with a hamstring issue over the past two games, but manager Joe Girardi said that he should be ready to return for Thursday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays. The 30-year-old is slashing .222/.344/.426 with three home runs and four RBI this season.