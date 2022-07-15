Segura (finger) is making good progress, hitting in the cage and fielding grounders, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Segura has been on the shelf since fracturing his right index finger in late May. Throwing remains an issue for him, and he remains without a clear timetable, but it's certainly a positive to see him trending in the right direction.
More News
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Showing signs of progress•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Needs surgery, out several weeks•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Slated to miss 10-12 weeks•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Phillies' Jean Segura: Sustains fractured finger•