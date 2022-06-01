Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday that Segura will need surgery to repair his fractured right index finger, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Segura is projected to require 10-to-12 weeks to recover from the procedure.

Philadelphia placed Segura on the 10-day injured list earlier Wednesday after it became apparent he would require surgery to address the injury he sustained in Tuesday's game against the Giants. Segura could have his procedure as soon as Friday, and the Phillies are bracing for the reality that his absence could extend into September, if the longer end of the timeline Girardi provided holds true. Nick Maton was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will start alongside Johan Camargo in the middle infield in Wednesday's series finale with San Francisco, though one of the two players will lose out on a starting role once Didi Gregorius (knee) returns from the IL as soon as this weekend.