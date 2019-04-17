Phillies' Jean Segura: Nursing hamstring strain
Segura was diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain Tuesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Segura exited Tuesday's game against the Mets after the first inning with hamstring tightness, and apparently sustained the injury on the basepaths as the Phillies scored 10 runs in the opening frame. The 29-year-old will be re-evaluated Wednesday morning, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him receive a day off, regardless.
