Segura went 2-for-4 with a pair of base hits in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Giants.

Segura was banged up heading into the week after sustaining a right shin contusion Sunday against the Braves, but he'll end up starting every game in the series with San Francisco, as he's in the lineup again Thursday. The shortstop has turned in multi-hit performances in four of his last five starts, resulting in a 14-point jump in his season-long batting average (.287).