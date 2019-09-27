Segura (ankle) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins.

Segura sustained the right ankle sprain during Thursday's game against the Nationals, so it's no surprise to see him withheld from Friday's starting nine. The 29-year-old could be done for the season with only a couple games left on the schedule. Scott Kingery starts at shortstop in the series opener while Maikel Franco takes over at the hot corner.