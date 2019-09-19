Phillies' Jean Segura: Suffers hamstring cramp
Segura, who left Thursday's game in the sixth inning, suffered a left hamstring cramp and will be sent for more tests, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
It's possible that this could end up just being a minor cramp with Segura being day-to-day, but additional tests could also reveal something serious enough to end his season. He suffered the injury running to first base on an RBI single. Scott Kingery would be the most logical fill-in shortstop.
