Segura went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base, a double and a run scored Monday against the Marlins.

Segura delivered an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning to close the gap, but Miami would hang on for the 9-6 victory. He's in the midst of a modest four-game hitting streak, collecting two extra-base hits, three RBI and two walks over that brief stretch. Segura is slashing .331/.373/.484 through 33 contests in 2021.