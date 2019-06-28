Phillies' Jean Segura: Walkoff blast
Segura went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Mets.
Segura took Edwin Diaz deep to deliver a walkoff homer, his 10th of the season. He feasted on Mets pitching during the four-game set, slugging three homers while driving in eight and scoring four runs. The power production is noteworthy, but Segura has just five stolen bases for the season after swiping at least 20 bases in every full season he's had in the major leagues.
