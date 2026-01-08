The Phillies and Luzardo avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $11 million contract Thursday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Luzardo will nearly double his salary from 2025 after posting a 3.92 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 216:57 K:BB over 183.2 regular-season innings covering 32 starts in 2025 in his first season with the Phillies. The left-hander is slated to reach free agency next offseason.