Luzardo (9-5) allowed two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings Tuesday, striking out four and earning a win over the White Sox.

Luzardo worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and didn't face much more trouble the rest of his impressive outing. It was a much-needed bounce-back performance after giving up a combined 10 runs in 9.2 innings over his previous two appearances. He threw 62 of 90 pitches for strikes but generated just six whiffs. Luzardo turned in a terrific 2.15 ERA through 67 innings to begin the year but has since produced a 7.00 ERA over his last 11 starts. He'll carry a 4.31 ERA and a 140:44 K:BB into his next matchup, which is projected to be at home against the Orioles next week.