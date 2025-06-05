Luzardo (5-2) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Thursday, allowing eight runs on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts over 2.1 innings

Luzardo surrendered eight runs across the second and third innings in his shortest outing of the season. After yielding just 16 earned runs through his first 11 starts, he's now been tagged for 20 over his past two. The southpaw's velocity remained in line with his season averages, suggesting a loss of command rather than stuff at the moment. He now carries a 4.46 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 83:34 K:BB across 72.2 innings and lines up for a difficult matchup with the Cubs next week.