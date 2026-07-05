Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Dominates Royals in victory

Luzardo (7-4) earned the win over Kansas City on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out nine batters over six innings.

Luzardo overwhelmed KC batters with 19 whiffs en route to nine punchouts. The left-hander recorded his third quality start over his past four outings and kept the ball in the park for the third consecutive appearance. Luzardo has surrendered five or more earned runs five times this season, but in his other 13 starts he's given up two or fewer earned runs. Collectively, that's added up to a 3.75 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 125:33 K:BB over 103.1 innings.