Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Escapes with no-decision Friday

Luzardo didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 8-6 win over the White Sox, giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out two.

The ball was flying out of Citizens Bank Park on Friday night, and three of the seven hits off Luzardo left the yard, including a pair of solo shots by Randal Grichuk. Even so, the southpaw left the mound in line for his fifth win of the season, but Chicago was able to tie it up in the top of the seventh inning. Luzardo hasn't served up a homer in any of his prior four starts, but erratic performances are nothing new for the 28-year-old. He'll take a 4.56 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 80:21 K:BB through 73 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Toronto.