Luzardo (14-5) notched the win against Atlanta on Monday, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk in nine innings. He struck out 12.

Luzardo outdueled Grant Holmes in Monday's 1-0 victory, pitching both his first career complete game and shutout. The southpaw has been rolling on the hill since the onset of August, throwing at least 5.2 innings while yielding two runs or fewer in each of his last seven starts. He's set to finish a two-start week over the weekend in Atlanta, where he'll carry a 2.87 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 221:52 K:BB over 178.2 innings.