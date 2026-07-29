Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Hit hard in no-decision

Luzardo did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over 6.1 innings.

Entering Wednesday, Luzardo had not allowed more than one earned run in any of his previous six starts. He cruised through the first four innings, yielding just one hit, before Miami broke through for three runs in the fifth, highlighted by Heriberto Hernandez's two-run homer. Luzardo's outing ended after Otto Lopez delivered an RBI single in the seventh, and two inherited runners later came around to score. His five strikeouts were the fewest he's had in a start since June 5. Despite the rough outing, Luzardo owns a 3.57 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 157:41 K:BB across 128.2 innings this season. He is scheduled to face Washington in his next start and will seek to bounce back against MLB's most productive lineup.