Luzardo didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing six runs on two hits and five walks in five innings. He struck out seven.

Luzardo's up-and-down season continued, as he surrendered at least five runs for the fourth time in his last 10 starts. He melted down during a calamitous fifth inning, when Boston drove in six runs on two hits and four walks in the frame. While the hard-throwing left-hander has fanned at least seven on six occasions across his last 10 outings, he's witnessed his ERA balloon from 2.15 on May 25 to 4.58 for the year following Wednesday's clunker. Luzardo has a 8.04 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 59:24 K:BB over his last 47 innings, and things may not get much easier his next time out against a White Sox team with a .827 OPS versus left-handed pitching since the start of July.