Luzardo (10-5) earned the win against the Orioles on Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.

Luzardo allowed three runs on a pair of early homers but bounced back with four perfect frames to match his career high with 10 wins. The southpaw delivered his second straight quality start, generating 15 whiffs on 91 pitches and issuing no walks for the first time since June 11. He'll carry a 4.32 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 147:44 K:BB across 127 innings into a road matchup with the Rangers this weekend.