Luzardo (8-5) earned the win Wednesday against the Giants, allowing three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

It was a much-needed bounce-back effort from Luzardo, after he gave up six runs (five earned) in just two innings against the Reds in his last start. The southpaw had struggled to a 9.49 ERA in seven outings (30.1 innings) prior to Wednesday. Luzardo will finish an up-and-down first half of the season with a 4.14 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 122:36 K:BB across 19 starts (104.1 innings).