Luzardo (13-6) earned the win over Miami on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out eight batters over six innings.

Though Luzardo issued four free passes, none of the batters he walked came around to score. The left-hander racked up 14 whiffs and eight punchouts while notching his seventh quality start across his past eight outings. During that stretch, Luzardo has posted a 2.64 ERA with a 54:13 K:BB over 47.2 innings. That's brought his season ERA due to 4.01 as he seeks to finish below the 4.00 mark for the third time in his past four campaigns.