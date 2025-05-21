Luzardo (5-0) got the win over the Rockies on Tuesday, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out 10 in six innings.

Luzardo continues to dominate in a Phillies uniform, as he posted his sixth straight start of at least five innings while allowing two runs or fewer. Two hits allowed tied his fewest in a start this season and it was the first time he's recorded double-digit punchouts since he struck out 11 in his season debut. Luzardo's 1.95 ERA is currently eighth lowest in baseball and he is one of 16 starting pitchers with a K/9 over 10. Luzardo lines up to complete a two-start week against the Athletics this weekend.