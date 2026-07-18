Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Strikes out seven in win

Luzardo (9-4) earned the win against the Mets on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Luzardo allowed a solo homer in the second inning but kept the Mets off the board otherwise despite lacking his best stuff, throwing 54 of 90 pitches for strikes with 10 whiffs. The southpaw has yielded just seven earned runs over his past seven starts while going 5-0 with 63 punchouts during that stretch. He owns a 3.43 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 143:37 K:BB across 115.1 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup with the Yankees next weekend.