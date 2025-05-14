Luzardo (4-0) allowed a run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings to earn the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Luzardo gave up the opening run of the game, a Jordan Walker RBI single, in the seventh inning, but the Phillies answered with two runs of their own a half-inning later. This was Luzardo's third time completing seven innings this season, and he's yet to pitch less than five frames. He's also given up no more than three runs in all nine of his starts this year, which puts him at a 2.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 57:15 K:BB across 54 innings. Luzardo's next start is projected to be at Colorado.