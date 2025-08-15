Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Stuck with loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Luzardo (11-6) took the loss Thursday against Washington, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out seven.
Luzardo recorded his fourth consecutive quality start, but Thursday's outing was his first of that stretch to not result in a win. The left-hander seems to have left a late July blip, where he allowed 10 runs over 9.2 innings across two starts, in the rearview mirror. During his quality start streak, Luzardo has a 2.52 ERA and a 22:5 K:BB across 25 innings. Luzardo's next start is tentatively scheduled to come against the Mariners early next week.
More News
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Tames Texas in victory•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Logs quality start in 10th win•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Cruises to easy win•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Implodes in fifth inning•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Rebounds vs. Giants•