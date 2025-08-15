Luzardo (11-6) took the loss Thursday against Washington, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

Luzardo recorded his fourth consecutive quality start, but Thursday's outing was his first of that stretch to not result in a win. The left-hander seems to have left a late July blip, where he allowed 10 runs over 9.2 innings across two starts, in the rearview mirror. During his quality start streak, Luzardo has a 2.52 ERA and a 22:5 K:BB across 25 innings. Luzardo's next start is tentatively scheduled to come against the Mariners early next week.