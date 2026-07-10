Phillies' Jesus Luzardo: Terrific again Thursday

Luzardo (8-4) earned the win over Cincinnati on Thursday, allowing two hits and issuing two walks while striking out 11 batters over seven scoreless innings.

Luzardo allowed only one baserunner to reach scoring position and racked up 20 whiffs en route to 11 punchouts. The left-hander completed seven frames for just the third time this season while recording his 10th quality start. Luzardo has won four of his past six outings, posting a minuscule 1.45 ERA with a 52:14 K:BB across 37.1 innings during that span. In the very likely event that he doesn't pitch again this weekend, he'll wrap up a strong first half with a 3.51 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 136:35 K:BB across 110.1 frames spanning 19 starts. The strikeout total currently ranks fourth in the majors.