Gibson allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Mets on Sunday. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Gibson wasn't very efficient in Philadelphia's loss on Sunday, needing 105 pitches to record just 13 outs. Two runs scored against him on an error in the second inning before he allowed another run in each of the third and fourth frames. Gibson has been charged with fewer than four earned runs in seven of his last eight starts, posting a 3.21 ERA during that span. The veteran righty is lined up to face the Pirates at home next week.