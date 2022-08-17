Gibson (8-5) earned the victory Tuesday in Cincinnati, striking out 11 in six innings while allowing three runs on six hits.

Gibson struck out only 11 batters in his previous four starts combined, spanning 24.1 innings, but managed to punch out that many in just six innings Tuesday. Eleven of the 23 batters he faced were retired on strikes. The last time he struck out that many batters in a game was May 8, 2019, as a member of the Twins. He's recorded a quality start in six of his last seven outings, posting a 3.12 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB in 43.1 innings in that span. His next start will likely be early next week against Cincinnati.