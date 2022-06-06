Gibson allowed five runs on six hits and two walks over 3.1 innings in Sunday's win over the Angels. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

Gibson got off to a good start Sunday, yielding just two baserunners through three shutout innings before the wheels fell off in the fourth. The first five batters of the fourth frame reached base against Gibson and he gave up five runs before finally being lifted from the contest. The 6-foot-6 righty had allowed two or fewer runs in six of his previous seven contests entering Sunday. Gibson will carry a 4.40 ERA into his projected home start against Arizona next week.