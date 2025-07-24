Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 9-7 extra-innings loss to the Red Sox.

Schwarber clobbered homer No. 34 on the season, which ranks him fifth in the major leagues. The All-Star slugger doesn't tend to hit for a high average, but he's done a fine job of keeping fantasy managers afloat in this category on top of his exceptional power production in 2025. Over his last 72 games (319 plate appearances), Schwarber is slashing .252/.367/.574 with 25 round trippers, 12 doubles, 55 RBI and seven stolen bases.