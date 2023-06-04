Schwarber went 2-for-5 with a walk and two three-run home runs during Sunday's 11-3 victory over the Nationals.

Schwarber was 2-for-30 over a nine-game stretch before Manager Rob Thompson moved him back into the leadoff spot Friday. Since then, the slugger has gone 5-for-15 with three-extra base knocks. Sunday's performance was Schwarber's first multi-homer game of the year and marked his first long ball since May 22. Given the positive results, he figures to remain in the leadoff spot moving forward, and evident by his six RBI versus Washington, that doesn't necessarily mean fewer opportunities with runners on base.